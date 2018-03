TF Subway now open as Old Mill

OLD MILL – Resembling its prior business, Subway, Old Mill owners John and Barb Mosher are anticipating an even better keeping-it-local business experience. They hope the restaurant will give customers more control over what is on the menu while feeling good about keeping finances local.

Call it a redo, call it a new way to keep greenbacks local and customers satisfied. John and Barb Mosher have decided to leave "Subway" behind and convert back to the "Old Mill."

After ending a 20-year contract with the national restaurant franchise Subway, the Moshers decided it was time to giv...