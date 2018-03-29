Sheriff's Log

Ambulances: T. Falls, 6; Plains, 6; H. Springs, 3.

Sunday, March 18

Assault, H. Springs.

Arrest made for open container in vehicle on Hwy. 200, Plains.

Coroner requested, Dixon.

Rusty handgun found in H. Springs parking lot.

Traffic complaint, erratic driving, Plains.

Fire in the old railroad depot, Heron.

Arrest made for partner/family member assault, H. Springs.

Bear inside of a H. Springs residence.

Welfare check requested, Heron.

Verbal threats made, Plains.

Monday, March 19

Welfare check requested, H. Springs.

Domestic dispute, T. Falls.

Traffic control needed for disabled pickup and horse trailer on Hwy. 200, T. Falls.

Unwanted camper on private property, Plains.

Property damage and criminal mischief at Noxon business.

Person laying on the ground at H. Springs intersection.

Domestic dispute, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity at T. Falls mini-storage.

Disturbance at Noxon business.

Tuesday, March 20

Suspicious vehicles along Hwy. 200, Paradise.

Suspicious activity at T. Falls mini-storage.

Vehicle slide-off on Hwy. 200, T. Falls.

Concern over child welfare, Plains.

Assault/criminal endangerment, T. Falls.

Caller reports disturbance at residence next door, H. Springs.

Welfare check requested, T. Falls.

Wednesday, March 21

Citation issued for misuse of 911services, T. Creek.

One vehicle non-injury crash on Hwy. 200, T. Creek.

Vehicle vs. deer, Hwy. 200, Eddy Flats.

Threats of self-harm, Noxon.

Neighbor dispute, Plains.

Concern over child welfare, Noxon.

Dogs chasing kids, H. Springs.

Suspicious activity at a vacant house, Plains.

Thursday, March 22

Domestic disturbance, H. Springs.

Violation of protection order via text, Plains.

Drugs found in parking lot of T. Falls business.

Concern for animal welfare, T. Creek.

Civil standby requested, Plains.

Threats of self-harm, Dixon.

Neighbor dispute, T. Creek.

Fire visible from Munson Creek, Plains fire department conducting a training exercise on River Rd. West.

Suspicious activity in T. Falls neighborhood.

Friday, March 23

Violation of protection order, Plains.

Threats by text, T. Falls.

Intimidation/harassment by phone, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity, backpack left at Courthouse, T. Falls.

Civil standby requested, Plains.

Protection order violation, T. Falls.

Threats made to meter reader, Noxon.

Welfare check requested, Plains.

Traffic complaint, vehicle swerving across lines, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle vs. unknown object on Hwy. 200, T. Creek.

Suspicious vehicle parked along Cherry Cr. Rd., T. Falls.

Welfare check requested, T. Falls.

Saturday, March 24

Disturbance in Clark Fork Valley Hospital emergency room.

Violation of protection order via text, T. Falls.

Domestic disturbance, T. Falls.

Verbal threats made, Plains.

Suspicious activity in T. Falls neighborhood.

Noise complaint, T. Falls.

Disturbance at Plains bar.

Motor vehicle crash with injuries on Hwy. 135 involving stolen vehicle.