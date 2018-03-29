Life is better in Sanders County

Editor,

I just want to say how happy I am that I live in the area of Thompson Falls. I live on the Thompson River, and I’m thankful for the crews who are always out there to remove snow.

Also I’d like to thank the power company for always working long hours to make sure we have electricity.

Finally, I want to thank our community – the schools, churches, city workers and emergency service personnel always on call to help.

Life is good, but it’s even better here in Sanders County.

Susan Rynearson,

Thompson Falls