OFF AND RUNNING – Kids from the 3-4-year-old group make a dash for Easter eggs littering the grass at the Plains community park Sunday.

Despite the freezing temps and wind chill, warm-fuzzy feelings were present at the Trout Creek Easter Egg-stravaganza. "We have some pretty tough Montana kids. We had over 240 kids registered – just shy of last year's numbers when the weather was better," said Liz Stender, whose efforts with Tr...