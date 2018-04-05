Heron presents Roosevelt program

The Heron Grandview Museum is hosting 'A VISIT WITH TEDDY ROOSEVELT' on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at 7 p.m. at the Heron Community Center.

The program is free and made possible with the assistance of Humanities Montana Speaker's Bureau 'Conversations' program.

Meet the vibrant 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt. Even Roosevelt's critics admired the man who took on the corporate trusts, charged up San Juan Hill, defied the party 'bosses', built the Panama Canal, defined conservation and won a Nobel Peace Prize. Hear his views on conservation, agriculture and democracy, all shaped by his western experience. Portrayed by Arch Ellwein, President Roosevelt talks of his experiences in Montana as a rancher and sportsman. Following his 'press conference' the actor/historian will come out of character for further discussion.

Acclaimed performer and historian Arch Ellwein, of Sidney, Montana has toured 17 states portraying Teddy Roosevelt. A Montana native, Ellwein is a well-known radio broadcaster in northeastern Montana and North Dakota.

For more information, please call Debbie Lyman at 406-847-2388.