ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Heron presents Roosevelt program

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 5, 2018

Courtesy photo

The Heron Grandview Museum is hosting 'A VISIT WITH TEDDY ROOSEVELT' on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at 7 p.m. at the Heron Community Center.

The program is free and made possible with the assistance of Humanities Montana Speaker's Bureau 'Conversations' program.

Meet the vibrant 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt. Even Roosevelt's critics admired the man who took on the corporate trusts, charged up San Juan Hill, defied the party 'bosses', built the Panama Canal, defined conservation and won a Nobel Peace Prize. Hear his views on conservation, agriculture and democracy, all shaped by his western experience. Portrayed by Arch Ellwein, President Roosevelt talks of his experiences in Montana as a rancher and sportsman. Following his 'press conference' the actor/historian will come out of character for further discussion.

Acclaimed performer and historian Arch Ellwein, of Sidney, Montana has toured 17 states portraying Teddy Roosevelt. A Montana native, Ellwein is a well-known radio broadcaster in northeastern Montana and North Dakota.

For more information, please call Debbie Lyman at 406-847-2388.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017