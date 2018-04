Adults, kids compete with homemade cars

ZIPPING PAST – Cars speed down the aluminum track with Charlie Woolley's car in the lead, followed by the vehicle of Miloh Hardy and slightly in third Mary Egbert's car.

For the second consecutive year Charlie Woolley nabbed top honors in the pinewood derby competition at the LDS Church in Plains.

With his "Lyman #2," Woolley was undefeated in his five heats with his fastest time at 3.678 seconds at the 2nd Annual LDS Pinewood Derby Friday evening. Woolley's slo...