Plains tree farm provides data for Forest Service

TIS THE PLANTING SEASON – Val Walker, the Plains Ranger Station senior Genetic Resources Forester, puts a new larch into the ground at the Plains Tree Improvement Area as seasonal worker Scott Palmer digs the holes for the trees.

It doesn't matter if it's a fire, a drought, beetles, or some type of disease, it's the role of the Plains Ranger Station's Genetic Restoration Program to keep the woods from disappearing. That's where Val Walker comes in and her 2018 season is just getting started.

Walker, the senior Genetic Re...