Sheriff's Log April 5, 2018



Ambulances: Noxon, 5; T. Falls, 8; Plains, 4; H. Springs, 4; Dixon QRU, 1. Sunday, March 25 Domestic dispute, H. Springs. Erratic driver, driving slow, Hwy. 200, Plains. Jewelry missing from vehicle, Plains. Property damage, neighbor cutting trees, Paradise. Open burning, Plains. Arrest made for...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.