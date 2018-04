PLAY AT THIRD - Stacy Gray of Plains-Hot Springs slides into third base as Lady Hawk Maya Stiles applies the tag during action at TFHS last Tuesday, March 27. Thompson Falls girls head to Anaconda and Deer Lodge this week while P-HS hosts Drummond Friday before playing Loyola and Manhattan Chirstian in Missoula Saturday. Trotters host Hawks next Tuesday, April 10.

Call it weekend softball getaway.

The Thompson Falls Lady Hawk softball team will be on tour this weekend, heading to Anaconda for a game Friday afternoon and then staying the night before heading to Deer Lodge for a doubleheader Saturday.

"It should be a good team-bonding trip," coach Jared Ko...