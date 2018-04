Falls youth wrestlers shine in national duals

TEAM IOWA - The Thompson Falls contingent who paticipated in the national duals tournament in Iowa last week pose for a group photo after arriving back in Thompson Falls. Coach Mike Thilmony, Trae Thilmony, Elijah Ratliff, Roman Sparks, Kaleb Frank and Jase Sorenson all made their 2018 trip to the Midwest a memorable one.

Montana-bred but Iowa-tested.

Five of Thompson Falls' best youth wrestlers competed for Montana teams in a national duals tournament in Des Moines, Iowa last week, and coach Mike Thilmony, who coached one of the teams for Montana in the event, says the experience could not have been any more pos...