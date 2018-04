Five Plains wrestlers all excel in Montana Open

MONTANA OPEN CHAMPIONS Daniel Uli and Josiah Vanderwall pose for a picture in front of Metra Park with their winning brackets after claiming individual titles in the Montana Open in Billings last week.

Outside of the Montana All-Class tournament, it's the biggest thing in wrestling in the Big Sky Country, and the Plains-Hot Springs Savage Horsemen were there grappling with the best.

Proving to belong among the best, coaches Jeff Kujala and Jake Lile guided five of Plains-Hot Springs' finest at...