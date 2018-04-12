Duo to play at Rex

Sanders County Arts Council (SCAC) announces the final performance of Tapestry 2017-2018, our performing arts season.

Twin Kennedy, energetic twin sisters, will set your toes tapping at the Rex Theatre in Thompson Falls beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17.

The twins are two-time nominees of the Canadian Country Music Award and the Grand Prize winners in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest. Their fiddle and guitar harmonies, heartfelt songwriting and high-energy stage presence blend classical training with their country roots. Cashbox Canada says they are “nothing short of amazing.”

A free bus will leave the clinic parking lot at Clark Fork Valley Hospital at 6:30 p.m. The bus is made possible through donations from the Montana Arts Council.

Tickets are $13 in advance, $15 at the door, and student tickets are $5 either advance or at the door. Advance and student tickets are available online at http://www.sanderscountyarts.org, or at First Security Banks in Plains and Thompson Falls, Garden Gift and Floral in Plains and D & D Liquor in Thompson Falls.

For more information, go to http://www.sanderscountyarts.org.