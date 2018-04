WHALE OF A CAR – Nate Kegel (center) receives the Managerial Engineer of the Year award in Washington, D.C., from Emilee Blount (National Director of Engineering) and Lenise Lago (Associate Chief, National Forest Systems).

The Lolo National Forest has had an active couple of years. After major fires including the Copper King Fire in 2016 and Sheep Gap Fire in 2017 come restoration and salvage efforts.

Nate Kegel, a 1999 graduate of Thompson Falls High School, was recently honored by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) f...