Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden April 12, 2018



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office Gregory Schifrin, 59, $55, speeding in a restricted zone. Steven Summerfield, 55, $85, no liability insurance, 1st offense. Kody Martin, 24, $185, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Kody Martin, 24, $175, criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Cheryl Ada...





