Gregory Edgerton Gummer

Greg died April 3, 2018, at his daughter's home in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. He was 79 and is survived by his only daughter, Susan Ramiro (Suzy), her husband, Kevin; grandchildren Malia and Jacob; brother, Tom Gummer of Anchorage Alaska, and sister, Elizabeth (Betsy) Babcock of Thompson Falls.

Greg was born on October 9, 1938, in Missoula. He was the oldest child of Frank Allan Gummer and Frances Kernaghan Gummer. His father worked for the Forest Service and his mother had been a school teacher.

He attended school in Clinton, Mont., and graduated high school in Thompson Falls, Mont., where the family moved in 1954. He graduated in 1957 and worked briefly as a logger in the Olympic Peninsula before joining the U.S. Navy. He quickly attained the rank of Radioman Petty Officer First Class. While in the Navy, he met his wife Taka (Yoko) Tsurumaki in Japan, who he married August 17, 1962. Greg and Yoko made their home in Makakilo, Hawaii. After retiring from the Navy in 1982, he worked as a Supervisor for a private Antenna Installation contractor for the Navy 12 years.

Upon the death of Yoko in 1992, Greg moved to the mainland U.S. and travelled around the U.S. for 17½ years visiting old friends and natural beauty of our country with his dogs. In 2012, he moved back to Ewa Beach, Hawaii, to be near his only daughter and her family. In 2016, Greg decided he wanted to live out his life in Missoula and he again left Hawaii for Montana.

Greg loved the outdoors and spent much time hunting and fishing. His other interests included: fixing and building things, history, reading, and gunsmithing. He also enjoyed keeping in touch with friends as far back as high school. Many will remember and miss his unique down-to-earth common sense and humor. Cards will be appreciated. They may be sent to Suzy Ramiro at 91-446A Pupu Street, Ewa Beach, HI 96706.