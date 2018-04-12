Joseph Levi Marquardt, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018 in Idaho. Joe was born August 4, 1981 to Janey and the late James Marquardt. He grew up in Sterling, Colo., and Thompson Falls, Mont. He loved to fish, hunt and spending time with his children London and Liam Marquardt and Levi Ries. Joe became ill from an aneurysm in 2015. He passed at the Hospice House in Idaho.

Joe is survived by his mother, Janey Marquardt, of Thompson Falls; brothers, David (Teresa) Wilhite and family and Carl (Karen) Marquardt and family; children, London and Liam Marquardt of Sterling, Colo., Levi Ries of Cheyenne, Wyo.; lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Joe is proceeded in death by father, James Marquardt, brother James Douglas Marquardt, grandparents Ernie and Georgia Gross of Montana and Carl and Donna Braasch of Colorado.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 1p.m. at New Life Fellowship in Thompson Falls with Pastor Irene Anderson officiating. Viewing will take place one hour prior to service time. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Hills Funeral Homes, Plains and Thompson Falls.