Cold spring weather causes numerous cancellations

EYE ON THE BALL - Lady Hawk senior Haley Morgan in action at TFHS earlier this season. Weather permitting, the Thompson Falls girls are set to host Eureka for a doubleheader Saturday and will play Mission-Arlee-Charlo in Mission Tuesday.

Blown away by wind and snow and rain.

A slew of games, matches and meets were cancelled last week due to some of Montana's famous early-spring or, depending on how you look at it, late-winter weather.

Although many of those sporting events will be made up, others may simply not be contested thi...