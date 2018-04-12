ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Shana Neesvig 

PUMP IT UP!

Local bicycle club looks to increase membership

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 12, 2018

Courtesy photo

PEDALLING THEIR WAY around western Montana, members of the Clark Fork Valley Bike Club pause for a group photo on the Gallatin Street bridge in Thompson Falls last year. Always looking for new members, the CFVBC encourages bike enthusiasts to join in on the fun. The club will have its first group ride of the season for 2018 from the parking lot at Clark Fork Valley Hospital April 21, and will hold a club meeting later that day at the Community Congregational Church in Thompson Falls.

The Clark Fork Valley Bike Club (CFVBC) invites everyone to pump up those bicycle tires, strap on their helmets and join them for some riding.

The posse of cycling enthusiasts, founded by Andrew Ordelheide, Reuben Stratford and Erik Digby, have organized cycling events geared toward getting rid...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.








 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 04/13/2018 17:01