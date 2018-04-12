PUMP IT UP!

Local bicycle club looks to increase membership

PEDALLING THEIR WAY around western Montana, members of the Clark Fork Valley Bike Club pause for a group photo on the Gallatin Street bridge in Thompson Falls last year. Always looking for new members, the CFVBC encourages bike enthusiasts to join in on the fun. The club will have its first group ride of the season for 2018 from the parking lot at Clark Fork Valley Hospital April 21, and will hold a club meeting later that day at the Community Congregational Church in Thompson Falls.

The Clark Fork Valley Bike Club (CFVBC) invites everyone to pump up those bicycle tires, strap on their helmets and join them for some riding.

The posse of cycling enthusiasts, founded by Andrew Ordelheide, Reuben Stratford and Erik Digby, have organized cycling events geared toward getting rid...