Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Kady Jo and Kelly Grace Gunderson

 
April 19, 2018

John and Emma Gunderson are proud to announce the birth of their daughters, Kady Jo and Kelly Grace Gunderson. The twins were born Monday, April 9, at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

Kady Jo was born at 12:08 a.m., weighing 5 lbs., 7 oz., and measuring 18.5 inches long. Kelly Grace came one minute later, at 12:09 a.m. She weighed 5 lbs., 9 oz. and was 17 inches long.

Paternal grandparents are Doug and Connie Gunderson of Thompson Falls.

Maternal grandparents are Benjamin and Jennifer Harrison of Belgrade, Montana, and Heidi Harrison of Idaho Falls, Idaho.



 
Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

