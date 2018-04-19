Thompson Falls joins for cleanup

Volunteers around Thompson Falls helped clean up the city as part of the annual Beautification Days effort.

Students and staff from Wood Creek Academy raked pine needles and cones in the yard of Donna Curry, who said it's at least her fourth year of receiving help during Beautification Days.

"I'm so grateful for them," Curry said. "These young men are wonderful."

Bruce Donaldson of Wood Creek Academy said they help out every year. "Whatever is needed, we'll be there," he said. "The boys always look forward to helping out."

A dozen students helped clear Curry's yard. The Beautification Days committee has more than a dozen elderly and disabled households who receive help cleaning their yards each year as part of the event.

Kathy Conlin with the Beautification Days committee said the event had more volunteers this year, and as a result, more projects were completed.

"It went better than ever, and that's what we say every year," Conlin said. She noted that the Sanders County Courthouse lawn was a new project this year. With the snow removal damage from the heavy winter, volunteers brought in dirt, raked and reseeded the courthouse lawn.

Conlin said effort this year included 12 school and church youth groups, and volunteers from as far away as Heron.

"We have more litter picked up than ever," Conlin said. "A group raked and cleaned the Island Park parking lot and then went and picked up trash along the trails and bridges" near Thompson Falls Dam. Blackfoot pruned trees around Thompson Falls, and the Sanders County Dog Training Club worked to clean up the dog park and area around the Thompson Falls Community Center.

Volunteers took on projects including cleaning and replacing wood chips in the Fort Thompson Playground at Rose Garden Park, and cleaning debris from Wild Goose Landing Park. At the Old Jail Museum, which opens Mother's Day weekend next month, volunteers raked leaves and helped tidy around the building.

On Saturday, crews cleaned the mule pasture and powerhouse loop trail to the state park, culminating their efforts with a barbecue sponsored by Harvest Foods, Costco and the U.S. Forest Service. Conlin said more than 50 people attended the barbecue and helped on the trails.

Annie Wooden Blackfoot employees pruned trees around the city, including at the community center.

After all the volunteer projects were complete, the Thompson Falls Rural Fire Department sprayed off the sidewalks along Main Street on Sunday, and the local Montana Department of Transportation crew swept Main Street early Monday morning. Conlin also noted that several financial donations were received for Beautification Days, and the committee is thankful for those as well as all the volunteer efforts.

Beautifications Days is held the second weekend in April. Along with the clean-up efforts, Thumbs Up Awards are given to businesses and residents who have improved the appearance or curb appeal of their property.

Nominations for the Thumbs Up Award are due May 31 and will be presented in June. To nominate a neighbor, institution or business, mail information to Beautification Days, P.O. Box 1208, Thompson Falls MT 59873.