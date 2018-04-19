Election judges receive training

County trains dozens for polling positions

The ballots are set for the primary elections, and now the elections staff at the Sanders County Clerk and Recorder’s office is preparing for June 5.

Last week the county trained more than 60 election judges. Bobbi Christenson with the Sanders County Election Office said that though state law requires three election judges at each polling place, Sanders County likes to have at least five. Duties include greeting voters, checking IDs, having them sign in and issuing ballots. There’s also a ballot box judge, and the election judges can rotate duties depending on how busy they are. Election judges also take care of the AutoMARK ballot machines that assist those with disabilities in voting.

Christenson said that in 2016, the office trained more than 100 election judges. The paid positions are a two-year appointment, but Christenson said that they work with people who move away or resign their positions, so extra election judges are always needed. She said that due to people moving or being unable to help, additional election judges are needed for Dixon. However, she said that election judges also will help in other precincts if needed.

While the election judges manage voters and ballots at the polling places throughout Sanders County, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for delivering the ballot boxes to the county courthouse. Election judges are used for federal, municipal, school and special district elections, as well as for special elections such as the state congressional race in 2017.

The training last week provided information on every step of the ballot process, as well as how to address any issues that might arise at a polling place. Christenson said that another training for election judges will be held before the June 5 primary, and that anyone interested is encouraged to call their office at 827-6922.

Christenson reminded voters that if they have moved recently, the Elections Office needs updated information. She said that even if people don’t normally vote as absentees, addresses are needed since school ballots are mail only. Also, Christenson reminded voters to bring their ID to the polling place.

Close of voter registration for the June 5 primary is May 7.