Sanders County Ledger

Steven Trent Lakey

 
April 19, 2018

Steven Lakey

Steven Trent Lakey was born January 4, 1944 in Portland, Oregon. He passed away, on his own terms, April 9, 2018 at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula surrounded by his family.

Steve was raised in Polson but moved to Trout Creek in his 40s where he built his own home from the ground up. He was a music enthusiast and performer from a young age, an avid outdoorsman, a Montana logger and a true jack of all trades. Steve considered the Trout Creek community home. He valued his family above everything else.

Steve was preceded in death by his wife Pegi and a son, Steven Lakey. He is survived by his daughters Jean (Bill) Manning of Trout Creek and April (Troy) Merriman of Thompson Falls; his daughter-in-law Holly Lakey of Tacoma, Wash.; a sister, Tina (Ray) Geldrich of St. Maries, Idaho; fourteen grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

 
Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

