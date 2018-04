FROM THE STREETS OF BOSTON - Erik Digby ran in the Boston Marathon Monday and finished the race in spite of a Nor'easter that pounded the area during the event. Digby was the only runner from Sanders County in the race this year and was only one of the 25 from Montana.

When it came right down to it, there was no way that Erik Digby was not going to run in the Boston Marathon Monday, even if it meant running through a frigid, driving rainstorm that forced thousands of others off the course and out of the race.

A physical therapist who operates out of offices in...