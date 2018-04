Set to host Falls Invitataional Saturday

HUNTING AN EAGLE, Falls senior Dylan Beckman watches his second shot on the par-5 No. 2 hole at Wild Horse land on the green Saturday. Beckman just missed the eagle putt and settled for a birdie on his way to the Plains Invitational individual title.

Like drives down the fairway, chip shots out of the bunker and putts into the cup; so pass the days of our golfing lives.

Coach Mike Bates said his Thompson Falls golfers made the most of their day in the Plains Invitational at Wild Horse golf course Saturday, as the Dylan Beckman-led boys battl...