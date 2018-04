RACE TO THE FINISH - Blue Hawk Harrison Hugus strides to the finish line during action at the MCPS Invitational in Missoula Saturday. Hawks host their annual meet at Previs Field Thursday, return to Missoula for another meet Saturday.

Don't look outside right now, it might be snowing or raining, but get ready Thursday for sunshine and warm temperatures as the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks will host their annual Thompson Falls Invitational at Previs Field, set to begin at 11 a.m.

That is, if the current forecast holds and spring w...