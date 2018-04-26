Blue Slide Road closed after road floods

by Annie Wooden

Ledger photo by Sherry Hagerman-Benton

Blue Slide Road west of Thompson Falls is closed near the Blue Slide hill after part of the road washed out due to flooding.

Warmer temperatures this week has creeks and rivers bank full. The creek, known as Cougar Creek, brought rocks, dirt and gravel as it rolled down the mountain. This blocked a culvert under Blue Slide Road, which then caused the creek to flow over the road.

As the creek flows over the road, the water pulled dirt from under the road.

Crews from the Montana Department of Transportation have closed the road to assess the damage. The road will be closed until further notice.

The closure is between mile marker 13.5 and 14.5 on Blue Slide Road.