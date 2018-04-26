High water on its way

HIGH FLOWS - Swamp Creek is not quite bank full, but is on the rise West of Trout Creek. Warmer temperatures this week pose the potential for flooding throughout the county.

Although Sanders County has not had flooding waters yet this spring, you can be sure high-water marks will be reached soon. According to U.S. Forest Service Hydrologist Craig Neesvig, flooding tends to begin when night temperatures reach above freezing and daytime temperatures remain consistently warm.

So far spring temperatures have been on the cold side, resulting in slower snowpack melting rates. According to the upcoming week's forecast, those cool temperatures appear to be ending.

When considering the amount of snow the area was blessed with this last winter, preparing for spring flooding is a clever idea. Montana State DEQ, NRCS and Public Health and Human Services have released tips and precautions to ponder when preparing for potential flooding.

Protecting the quality of your water is important. If flood water overtops a well, spring or cistern, contamination (bacterial, viruses or pathogenic organisms) from surface waters may occur.

Now is the time to be prepared agencies claim. Store plenty of bottled water or fill a bathtub or a cistern out of the possible flood area with safe drinking water. Agencies reiterate not to use water for drinking, cooking, bathing or any other household purposes if flooding has occurred unless proper health authorities have deemed it safe to do so.

After a flooding event, state agencies suggest disinfecting and testing wells and cisterns to make sure water is safe to consume.

If your home or surrounding area floods, septic systems may fill with water causing sewage backup. Wastewater must be safely disposed to protect human and animal health. Agencies recommend keeping children and pets away from affected areas.

They suggest contacting county health at 827-6931 or 827-6925 for assistance, and arrange for a licensed septic system installer or licensed plumber to evaluate the situation. In addition, do not shower, flush toilets, use skinks, wash clothing or put any water down any drain until inspected. If the tank or pipes are faulty, wastewater could flow back up into the house through sinks, toilets, showers, and laundry drains.

Storage tanks of all sorts should be solidly anchored to the ground or a foundation. Ideally, agencies suggest moving chemicals and hazardous materials above flood levels to lessen the chance of spills or contamination. Underground fuel storage tank system power sources should be disconnected and to account for possible product loss, they suggest taking inventory and level readings. In addition, all openings and caps should be secured and in good condition.

In the event of flooding, potable water may not be available. Agencies recommend treating all household-use water in one of two ways: 1) boil water for 5 minutes and store in a clean container, or 2) place 5 drops of chlorine bleach into every quart of water and let it stand for a minimum of 5 minutes, ideally thirty to sixty minutes before using. If the water continues to appear cloudy with sediment, add a bit more chlorine and mix well to address sediment pathogens. They also claim that over-the-counter water filtration devices are useful to treat water affected by flooding.

Like water, food that has been subject to flooding waters should be considered dangerous and thrown out. Food stored in containers that have been exposed to flood waters should be wiped down and disinfected prior to opening to deter contamination. Refrigerated and frozen foods should be thrown out if the power has been out and the food has been warmed above 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

If clothing or bedding has been exposed to flood waters, they recommend washing the items in a disinfectant and strong detergent. Mattresses and stuffed toys should be discarded as they are difficult to get clean to a safe level. Carpets and rugs that have been soaked should be steam-cleaned or replaced. While cleaning after an event, protective clothing such as rubber boots and gloves should be worn.

Lastly, state agencies suggest purchasing flood insurance to provide home and business owners and renters financial protection and a quicker and more complete recovery after a flooding event. For more information on flood insurance visit http://www.csimt.gov or call (406) 444-2040.

Current flooding activity can be viewed at http://www.readyandsafe.mt.gov. or http://www.deq.mt.gov/DEQAmin/Emergency/FloodAdvisories.