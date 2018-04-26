Leah Mae Bosker died peacefully on April 11, 2018 at her home on Bull River at the age of 93. She was born on February 10, 1925 at the family farm in Coopersville, Mich. (Polkton Township).

She married Bill Bosker on September 3, 1942. The couple welcomed four children into their Michigan home. In 1968 the family moved to southern California where they lived until 1975. That was when their dream of moving to Montana came true. Bill, Leah and their youngest children Kathy and Ken ventured to the Big Sky Country choosing the Bull River Valley to be their home. This is where Leah fell in love with the mountains and the small town of Noxon.

Leah was a kind and generous person who was dedicated to her community. She served on the election committee, delivered meals to those in need, was a caregiver to many, and was the cashier for the Noxon Senior Citizen Center whom she considered part of her family. In 1996 Leah was named Noxon Senior Citizen of the Year. She was a renowned baker, most famous for her rolls – a talent she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She was a strong Christian woman devoted to her beliefs and serving the Lord at the Solid Rock Church, the beautiful church on Bull River. She passed her values on to her family. If you knew Leah, she has probably prayed for or with you.

Leah will be deeply missed by her children Bill Bosker (Elaine), Christy Egan (Tom), Kathy Olsen (Gary), and Ken Bosker (Tami). Grandchildren Todd, Timm and Eric Bosker; Ivan Egan; Travis, Caprice and Montana Bosker; and many beloved great-grandchildren.

Leah was preceded in death by her husband Bill Bosker, sisters Norma Draft and Joyce Fowler, and great-grandson Noah Koenig.

A celebration of Leah's life will take place on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Noxon Senior Center from 1 to 3 p.m.

Family and Friends are encouraged to sign Leah's online guestbook at http://www.coffeltfuneral.com.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Coffelt Funeral Services.