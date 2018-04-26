Maxine Yvonne Montgomery went home to meet her Lord Jesus Christ on April 21, 2018. Maxine was born on February 25, 1934 to her parents George and Verne Hammonds. On January 14, 1954, she married the love of her life, John A. Montgomery. Together they raised four children and one grandchild, John L. Montgomery, Karyn D. Montgomery, Nanci G. Montgomery, Susan B. Montgomery and Eric J. Massey.

Maxine and John lived their early married years in California where she performed her most important and rewarding work, raising her children and grandchild whom she loved with all her heart. In 1992, Maxine and John moved to Thompson Falls, Mont., with their grandchild, Eric. Maxine loved her new Montana home and began transforming her property from a jumbled mess into a beautiful sanctuary for all her family to come and enjoy. She loved digging, gardening, and even moved thousands of rocks by shovel and hand to make the property precious to her. Maxine loved Montana and its changing seasons. She was known by all for her laughter and her never-give-up spirit. She knew that the only place she would rather be than Montana was Heaven, and now she is wrapped in the loving arms of Jesus Christ.

Maxine was preceded in death by her daughters, Nanci and Susan, and Eric's wife, Jennifer. Maxine is survived by her husband John A.; children: John L. (Debbie) and Karyn; five grandchildren: Melissa Huber, John C. Montgomery, Eric Massey, Daniel Lujano, and Megan Hawkins; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Mitzi Baker.

Maxine believed the Bible was the living word of God and that one's purpose in life was to tell the world of the love of Jesus and his desire to save the world from their sin. Her most beloved verse was 2nd Corinthians 5:8: We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord. Maxine is in the presence of His majesty the Lord and is now waiting for her loved ones to follow her home.

There will be no funeral services and burial will be private for family members.