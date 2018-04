GOING LONG! Falls senior Michael Johnson tees off during the Thompson Falls Invitational at River's Bend Saturday. Hawk boys won the tourney for the first time in recent memory.

It's good to be back home again; especially when you win.

The Thompson Falls boys made a triumphant return to River's Bend Saturday, hosting and going out and winning the boys side of the Thompson Falls Invitational.

"We are pretty excited to finally win this thing," coach Mike Bates said. "And...