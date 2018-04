FOLLOWING THROUGH on a swing, Plains freshman McKenna O'Lexey competes in the Thompson Falls Invitational at River's Bend Saturday.

With coaches Lisa Brown and Don Stamm providing quality coaching as their charges played through, the Plains golfing team competed in the Thompson Falls Invitational at scenic River's Bend Saturday.

Learning the ins and outs of playing the somewhat challenging fairways and greens of the Bend, Du...