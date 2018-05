PILLOW TALK – Cloverbud Jayden Cook shows the crowd her pillow and matching pajama pants at the 4-H Fashion Revue and Patchwork Parade.

Fashion shows don't normally include a decorated pillow or a stuffed snowman, but both were present at the annual Sanders County 4-H Fashion Revue and Patchwork Parade at the Assembly of God Church in Plains Sunday.

Tressa Lyscio of the South Side Sparks Club of Plains, received a purple ribbon...