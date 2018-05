COSMETOLOGY MASTER - Melissa Totzauer now offers hair, nail and waxing services at Artistic Image salon in Thompson Falls.

Artistic Image Salon in Thompson Falls has just hired a cosmetology master.

Melissa Totzauer is no stranger to the business. As a 34-year licensed cosmetology veteran, she has been both operator and owner of a salon and cosmetology school in Kalispell.

"Teaching gave me an opportunity to learn...