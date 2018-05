REMBRANDT IN THE MAKING - Callie Lackner and her daughter Shelby learn how to paint a lighthouse scene. Noxon senior Caitlyn Hagen organized the event to raise funds for the senior non-alcoholic, all-night party. Hagen has raised almost $1,250.

Noxon High School senior Caitlyn Hagen teamed up with resident Laura Jones and art teacher Krystal Murphy to execute a "Paint and Pop" event recently.

Hagen's version of the ever-famous "Paint and Sip," is basically the same idea, just without alcohol. In addition to painting and keeping art a...