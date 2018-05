SAFETY FIRST - Don Manning with the Clark Fork Valley Elks taught students safety and mechanics of trap shooting at the second triahlon even sponsored by the Elks.

The Thompson Falls Trap Club and members of the Elks Lodge helped kids learn about trap shooting at an event April 28.

The event began at 11 a.m. and was open to all who were interested, from beginners to those who have previous experience. Don Manning, with the Elks, gave the introduction on...