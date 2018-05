READY FOR WINTER - Wade Rehbein (left) of Rehbein Ford delivered two Ford F-550 trucks, complete with sanders and snow plows to Thompson Falls Mayor Mark Sheets and city staff on Thursday.

Two new trucks will make winter driving a little easier for City of Thompson Falls crews. On Thursday, Rehbein Ford delivered two 2018 Ford F-550 trucks complete with sanders and plows.

The new trucks are versatile, city staff said Thursday. The sanding units come off and the dump sides can be re...