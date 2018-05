Sheriff's Log May 3, 2018



Ambulances: Noxon, 1; T. Falls, 5; Plains, 5; H. Springs, 4; Dixon QRU, 1. Sunday, April 22 Ambulance requested for burn victim, H. Springs. Suspicious activity on railroad access road, T. Falls. Intoxicated person on porch, H. Springs. Welfare check requested, H. Springs. Monday, April 23 Civil...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.