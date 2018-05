Do you think students should go to school year-round?

DENNIS BECKER, Thompson Falls, – “When I was in school, I always liked having the

summer off.”

AVIS GOFORTH, Trout Creek – “No. I don’t think so. I think they need a break.”

ROBERT FLANSASS, Trout Creek – “No, There’s plenty of time when they are older to work all year rou...