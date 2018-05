County athletes compete in Eureka ABC meet

BENDING IT LIKE BURK - Hawk freshman Cody Burk lets loose of another 40-foot-plus shot put attempt in Thompson Falls last month. Hawks will compete in Kalispell Saturday.

Thompson Falls and Noxon thinclads participated in the Eureka ABC meet in Lincoln County last Tuesday, April 24, and Plains' Jessica Thompson went it alone in the Russ Pilcher Top 10 Meet in Missoula that day.

The State C leader in the shot put and the discus, Thompson won the shot put in the To...