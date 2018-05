FRESHMAN KADE PARDEE has been one of the Blue Hawks' best varsity golfers this season. Pardee is pictured putting in the Thompson Falls Invitational April 21 at River's Bend.

The Thompson Falls golf team hopes to squeeze every possible swing out of this rapidly disappearing season.

In Missoula early this week for the Loyola Invitational, to be played at the Ranch Club Monday and at the Canyon Creek course Tuesday, coach Mike Bates and his Hawk linksters will complete...