IN LIKE SYD - Sydney Jackson of the Plains-Hot Springs Trotters scores P-HS's first run of the game as Eureka pitcher Avery Escobar tries to field the throw and Kassidy Kinzie follows the play during the Trotters' 4-3 win Saturday in Plains..

At an all-time high.

The Plains-Hot Springs Trotters' team confidence has risen to a new level recently, in large part due to late-inning wins like the one over visiting Eureka in the first game of a Western B-C doubleheader Saturday.

That 4-3 win, secured when the Trotters rallied for two runs...