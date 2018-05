Artists create four murals

BIG ART FOR BIGHORN – Ilene Paulsen of Plains works on the grass area of her bighorn ram painting on the wall of the Garden Gift & Floral building in Plains.

Paint the town red has taken up a new meaning in Plains, although it will include a variety of other colors, now that Rick Harter and Ilene Paulsen are doing large murals on the outside wall of the Garden Gift & Floral. They might even be giving the term starving artists a new meaning because...