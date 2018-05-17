ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Jay Simons 

Question of the Week

What makes you feel safe?

 
May 17, 2018



RON LANE, Thompson Falls – “Being home, that’s where I normally am.”

SHANNON DOHERTY, Thompson Falls – “I’m a big risk taker. Having freedom to take risks. I feel more alive.”

RANDY RAINES, Trout Creek – “At home. That’s where my family is. I love my family and feel safe at home with them.”

JOEL WHITE, Trout Creek – “I can’t think of anywhere I don’t feel safe. God is everywhere so I guess I’m safe everywhere.”

MARILYN CALEY, Thompson Falls – “In the arms of Jesus. When I had cancer, God was there the whole time.”

JIM PAVOLA, Thompson Falls – “I feel safe with Marilyn (his caregiver). I’m legally blind, and she takes care of me. We also have a deputy sheriff living next door and a city police officer in the basement. It also helps having a protective dog.”

 
