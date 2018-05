BANK PROTECTION – Excavator operator Sam Bohlander makes a slope on the shoreline of Randy Garrison's property, where he will later place riprap to stop the river from cutting a channel through to the Plains Wastewater Treatment Plant. Meanwhile a truck dumps a load of large boulders to be used as riprap.

The commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle Division visited Plains Sunday to take a look at the progress and evaluate the erosion situation at the town's Wastewater Treatment Plant at the end of Helterline Drive.

Col. Mark Geraldi spent part of the day looking over the two sites w...