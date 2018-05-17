Sheriff's Log

Ambulances: Noxon, 2; T. Falls, 4; Plains, 3; H. Springs, 4; Dixon QRU, 2.

Sunday, May 6

Report of juveniles jumping off the Plains Fairgrounds bridge.

Speeding vehicle headed westbound on Hwy. 200 from Dixon.

Vehicle pulling an open trailer, driver talking on cell phone crossed the center line, westbound Hwy. 200, T. Creek.

Suspicious activity at residence along Hwy. 200, Noxon.

Stranded motorist between Sloan’s bridge and H. Springs.

Tree across powerline on Cherry Cr., T. Falls.

Missing dog, frightened by storm, Plains.

Tree across River Rd. West, Plains.

Powerline struck by lightning, T. Creek.

Power outage, Noxon.

Disabled vehicle, Hwy. 200, Dixon.

Tree across Birdland Bay loop, T. Falls.

Individual locked out of motel room, Noxon.

Monday, May 7

Suspicious activity in Harvest Foods parking lot.

Phone scam reported, T. Falls.

Disoriented mushroom picker given directions back to Thompson River Rd.

Vehicle forced into ditch by another vehicle, no injuries, Perma.

Long horn cows on Hwy. 200 bridge, Paradise.

Erratic driver, Hwy. 200, T. Falls.

Suspicious person at T. Falls business.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, T. Falls.

Police presence requested for suspicious activity, H. Springs.

Tuesday, May 8

Welfare check requested, T. Falls.

Arrest made for violation of protection order, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

Vehicle ran flashing reds on school bus, T. Creek.

Suspicious vehicle, T. Falls.

Intoxicated male tearing down borders on the walking trail near the Rimrock, T. Falls.

Harassment by internet, T. Creek.

Coroner requested, T. Falls.

Concern over person sitting along Hwy. 200, T. Falls.

Extra patrols requested, T. Falls.

Belligerent patron at T. Falls business.

Welfare check requested, H. Springs.

Wednesday, May 9

Disturbance at Elks Club, T. Falls.

Concern for animal welfare, Plains.

Theft from property, Eddy Flats.

Violation of protection order, T. Falls.

Welfare check requested, Plains.

Domestic disturbance, Plains.

Thursday, May 10

Belligerent customer at Town Pump, T. Falls.

City police requested for fender bender in Sheriff’s Office parking lot.

Harassment, T. Falls.

Dog bite, Plains.

Friday, May 11

Civil standby requested, Plains.

Civil standby requested, T. Falls.

Trespassing, Paradise.

Theft of portable welder, Hwy. 200, Noxon.

Empty canoe floating down the Clark Fork River, Plains.

Vehicle vs. bear, Hwy. 200, Dixon.

Saturday, May 12

Police and EMS called for bar patron that ‘got roughed up’, H. Springs.

Property dispute, Plains.

Disturbance, Plains.

Phone scam, T. Falls.

Civil standby requested, Plains.

Dogs barking in trailer at Big Eddy Campground.

Vehicle vs. Bighorn sheep, Hwy. 56.