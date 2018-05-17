T. Falls hires new Public Works Director

The Thompson Falls City Council unanimously voted Monday to hire Neil Harnett as the city’s new Public Works Director.

Harnett is no stranger to working for the city. He began with summer work for the City of Thompson Falls in 1993, and has worked for the city ever since. Harnett will officially start July 1, and will shadow retiring Public Works Director Jerry Lacy, who will officially retire on Sept. 24.

The city interviewed two candidates for the position. Council member Shawni Vaught said that both applicants were “great, community oriented” candidates. Council member Raoul Ribeiro also commended Lacy on his commitment to the City of Thompson Falls.

“Jerry has been fantastic to Thompson Falls all these years,” Ribeiro said.

Also on Monday, the city voted to allow the Sanders County Dog Training Club (SCDTC) to expand their current park near the Thompson Falls Community Center on Golf Street. Jan Manning with SCDTC proposed an expansion of 40 feet by 100 feet. The council authorized expansion of up to 60 feet by 100 feet, to match the existing park, which is 60 feet wide. Manning said they would seek private funding to use as much of that space as possible.

“You guys have been great neighbors,” Ribeiro said of SCDTC. “I see people there all the time. You have been excellent to the city.”

The countil decided to table a resolution to increase the water and sewer rates in the city. A public hearing was held earlier this month to take comments, and Mayor Mark Sheets said that many of the comments were requesting a set number of gallons of water with the base rate. The council decided to table the resolution until a special meeting on May 21 to review the comments and make a decision.

Prior to the council meeting, a public hearing was held on the proposed wastewater system improvements in Thompson Falls. While no members of the public showed up for the hearing, Engineer Craig Pozega with Great West Engineering answered questions from the council. He said that Great West has submitted a proposal requesting $125,000 from the Renewable Resource Loan and Grant Program, and that a Treasure State Endowment Program grant application seeking $750,000 for the project will be submitted in June.