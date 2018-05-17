ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Annie Wooden 

Woman sentenced for meth possession

 
May 17, 2018



A woman currently on probation was sentenced Tuesday for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, methamphetamines.

District Court Judge Deborah “Kim” Christopher sentenced Alana Holmgren-Franklin to a two-year suspended sentence with the Department of Corrections. Holmgren-Franklin was arrested on March 28 after a 911 call of a Ford pickup driving erratically.

The driver, Holmgren-Franklin, was arrested after officers contacted her probation officer, who requested she be detained. At the Sanders County Jail, officers found a small baggie which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Holmgren-Franklin apologized in Distrct Court on Tuesday, saying “I know I’m guilty and I want help.” She was also given credit for 49 days served in the Sanders County Jail.

 
