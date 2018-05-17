August 7, 1967 -

May 2, 2018

Extremely loved and respected, Matthew George LaFriniere was killed by an as yet unknown assailant or assailants on May 2, 2018. He was father to Sophia LaFriniere, Rebecca Derry Lafriniere and Michael Derry Lafriniere; stepfather to Tina Derry; son of Joyce LaFriniere and George Lafriniere; brother of Peggy Gene LaFriniere; and stepson to Lydia LaFriniere; all of whom are very proud of him and are ever grateful for the time he was with us on this earth.

In addition to the above he is survived by a large extended family, all of whom he loved and who loved him.

Matt was born, raised and educated in Thompson Falls. In his past he served many years in the National Guard, and was Sanders County Deputy Sheriff Detention Officer for six years. He served as a volunteer fireman, worked part-time at the Turning D Ranch youth program and was employed at two area lumber mills. He most recently worked at Empire Builders in Thompson Falls, where he was a treasured part of the Ace family. All of his well-served customers and his coworkers will remember him for the many shared laughs they had with him. He had the ability to brighten everyone's day.

Of all his attributes, Matt was a father first. Always loving, caring and giving, he lived the last nine years for Sophia. Then came his other family and his community. He was forever helping whoever he encountered in whatever way he could. He truly was a remarkable man in his own wonderful, humble way.

Memorial services will be held at the Thompson Falls High School gymnasium on Saturday, May 19, at 1 p.m. There will be refreshments afterward in the commons area.