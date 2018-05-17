Our Viewpoint

Dog park an example of being good neighbors

At Monday’s Thompson Falls City Council meeting, the Sanders County Dog Training Club (SCDTC) approached the council about expanding the dog park near the community center on Golf Street.

The council unanimously supported the idea., suggesting SCDTC expand the dog park even more if funding is available. SCDTC has had a great relationship with the city. Volunteers are always working to make the park better. The area is clean and well maintained.

More importantly, it’s rare that you don’t see the park being used. Not only does the SCDTC hold fundraisers, trainings and other events at the park, but residents are constantly using the park to exercise their animals.

SCDTC does their own fundraising for park upkeep. They don’t ask for much from the City of Thompson Falls. The group has a solid contingent of volunteers who put in hours or labor and fundraising efforts.

The relationship between the city and SCDTC is good for the city, having a purpose or an otherwise unused piece of property. And it’s good for SCDTC to have a visible presence in the community.

Thanks to the city for continuining to support SCDTC, and to SCDTC for continuing to make Thompson Falls a better place.