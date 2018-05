Hawks prep for Western B in Bigfork

PUTTING FORTH maximum effort, Brad Lantz competes in the shot put in Bigfork Saturday.

Consider this the final rehearsal before the real thing.

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawk track and field teams competed in the Bigfork Invitational Saturday in preparation for this week's big deal – the Western B divisional meet in Frenchtown Thursday and Friday. The Western B and Western C meets...